Lots of sunshine across KELOLAND again today. Winds aren’t as strong as yesterday, though the north breeze is holding temperatures in KELOLAND to the low to mid 60s.

Tonight won’t be as cold, as breezes turn to an easterly direction ahead of an incoming low pressure system. Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND should remain mostly clear, while there could be some light rain showers in northern and western South Dakota. Frost does not appear to be an issue, with lows in the mid to upper 30s.