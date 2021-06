The prolonged heat and lack of rainfall is becoming worrisome. We expect that most – if not all – of KELOLAND is going to be hotter than normal through Father’s Day, with little in the way of beneficial rainfall. Forecast models suggest that over the next week, we will have under an inch of rainfall total. Sioux Falls is 2-1/2” drier than normal for 2021.

Tonight will be clear to partly cloudy East River, with thunderstorms possible in the west. Lows will be quite mild thanks to a southerly breeze, with overnight lows in the upper 60s to low 70s.