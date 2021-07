Skies have been sunny in western and northern KELOLAND, with a patch of clouds – containing a few sprinkles - passing over the SE quarter of KELOLAND. But they are moving away to the east. Temperatures have been held back under the cloud cover, but with sunshine it has warmed into the mid to upper 80s.

We expect that a low pressure system passing through northern Nebraska will spread thick clouds and abundant rainfall over KELOLAND over the next 36 hours. There could also be some severe weather. Western South Dakota has been upgraded to an enhanced risk of severe weather tonight, with wind and hail being the primary threats.