SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) -- This weekend marks 20 years since the occurrence of the deadliest terrorist attack on U.S. soil. More than 3,000 lives were lost in the initial attack and the ensuing rescue efforts.

From lower Manhattan to Arlington, Virginia and to a field outside Shanksville, Pennsylvania, the lives lost in September, 2001 are remembered each year with events and ceremonies across the nation.