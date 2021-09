Winds are cranking up in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND, a brisk south wind that is drawing moist air into KELOLAND. A cold front, with a wind switch to the north, is already working its way through northern South Dakota. Ahead of the front it is very warm, with temperature rising through the 80s. It is ten to fifteen degrees cooler behind the front in northwestern South Dakota.

This evening and overnight, that incoming front may produce strong or severe thunderstorms in Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND. The Storm Prediction Center has rated the area a slight risk of severe weather. The expectation is for isolated or scattered thunderstorms, producing damaging winds and hail. There could also be some pockets of heavy rainfall during the evening and nighttime hours.