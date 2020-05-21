Thursday Ag Markets, May 21

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Unemployment rate hits 10% in South Dakota
Top Stories
Catholic, Lutheran churches to defy Walz and hold services
Man dies following crash on Cliff Avenue
Video
Franken says numbers favor repealing of COVID-19 restrictions in Sioux Falls
Video
Nearly 4,000 more unemployment claims processed by S.D. Department of Labor and Regulation last week
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
PREMIER Center to host PBR championship in July, with fans
Top Stories
Timberwolves to reopen practice facility
Top Stories
Legion baseball will sanction a 2020 season
Harvick wins at Darlington as NASCAR returns to racing
PBR announces new bull riding team competition; championship weekend will be held in Sioux Falls
Video
Phyllis George, female sportscasting pioneer, dies at 70
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
PREMIER Center to host PBR championship in July, with fans
Top Stories
Ongoing unemployment claims nearly 600,000 more than in 2019 in five-state area
Top Stories
Franken says numbers favor repealing of COVID-19 restrictions in Sioux Falls
Video
It will get rough for revenues but it will get better, city financial official says
How to vote absentee
Armor has provided medical services to Minnehaha County jail since 2014
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
‘Levitt in Your Living Room’ brings Jackie Venson to this Saturday’s event
Video
Top Stories
SMILE, LASIK or PRK? Vance Thompson explains how to know which one is right for you
Video
Top Stories
Healthy chickpea ‘cookie’ dough
Video
Avera Orthopedics explains why patients shouldn’t put off their healthcare needs
Video
Spilling the tea: Last day of ‘virtual’ school
Video
Tour Alex Halbach’s McKennan Park home (including his new wine cellar!)
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 48; Active cases at 1,057
Thursday Ag Markets, May 21
Ag Markets
by:
Marissa Lute
Posted:
May 21, 2020 / 12:31 PM CDT
/
Updated:
May 21, 2020 / 12:31 PM CDT
Review the Ag Markets for Thursday as of noon.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 48; Active cases at 1,057
Video
Franken says numbers favor repealing of COVID-19 restrictions in Sioux Falls
Video
Man dies following crash on Cliff Avenue
Video
Noem: State helping with Black Hawk sinkhole; wants resolution on tribal checkpoints
Video
Loughlin, Giannulli to serve prison time for college scam
Don't Miss!
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Our Contests
Enter the Picture It Perfect Home Improvement Contest!
More Contests