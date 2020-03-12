Breaking News
South Dakota lawmaker undergoing testing for ‘serious medical situation’

Thursday Ag Markets, March 12

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review Thursday Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests