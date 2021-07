PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- Last season, South Dakota hosted the fewest nonresident pheasant hunters since 1998, according to data from the state Game, Fish and Parks Department.

The 62,289 nonresidents marked the continuation of a downward trend the past decade. Nonresidents bought 100,189 licenses in 2010. By 2019 the number had slowly fallen to 63,801.