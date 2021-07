BROOKINGS, S.D. (SDSU) -- The South Dakota State women's basketball team will compete in the 2021 Gulf Coast Showcase in Estero, Fla. Hertz Arena will play host to eight women's teams over Thanksgiving weekend.

The tournament will tip Friday, Nov. 26 as the Jackrabbits take on UMass in the first matchup at 10 a.m. CT. The tournament field is rounded out by UCLA, Kent State, Iowa State, Charlotte, Penn State and St. Johns.