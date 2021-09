PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- COVID-19 has led South Dakota legislators to turn to a virtual meeting to gather public comments from tribal areas, as they draw election-district boundaries for the coming 10 years.

The tribal-areas subcommittee meeting is set for Tuesday, September 28, starting at 3 p.m. CT / 2 p.m. MT. People intending to provide testimony should contact the Legislative Research Council office at sdredistricting@sdlegislature.gov. and send comments in advance or arrange to make them by phone or video link.