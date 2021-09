PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) -- South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is asking the Department of Education to not consider revisions to the state’s social studies standards this year.

In a news release on Monday, Noem said she directed the DOE to delay the process one year. The hearing for the state Board of Education Standards was originally set for Sept. 20 at the Holgate Middle School theater before being moved to Oct. 25 at the Ramkota Convention Center to accommodate a bigger venue.