ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A Missouri court is halting a federal vaccine mandate at the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services healthcare facilities. It applies to workers at Medicare and Medicare-certified medical facilities. Employees are supposed to have the first dose of a vaccine before December 6.

The states challenging the mandate are Missouri, Nebraska, Arkansas, Kansas, Iowa, Wyoming, Alaska, South Dakota, North Dakota, and New Hampshire. They argue that the mandate's economic costs are overwhelming and that it alters the relationship between states and the federal government.