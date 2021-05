SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Two officials with companies that use the Union Pacific Railroad line that travels through Sibley, Iowa, said they haven't yet heard about re-routes or diverting traffic from the line.

A train de-railed on the track just south of Sibley on Sunday. As of Monday morning, several cars were still on fire. The Union Pacific company said impacted cars were carrying hydrochloric acid, potassium hydroxide and asphalt