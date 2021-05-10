Monday Ag markets, May 10

WASHINGTON (NewsNation Now) — President Joe Biden Monday announced the launch of more than $350 billion in state and local fiscal recovery funds established by his sweeping $1.9 trillion COVID-19 pandemic rescue package.

"Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds provide eligible state, local, territorial, and Tribalgovernments with a substantial infusion of resources to meet pandemic response needs and rebuild astronger, more equitable economy as the country recovers," the White House said in a fact sheet. "Within the categories of eligible uses, recipients have broad flexibility to decide how best to use this funding to meet the needs of their communities."