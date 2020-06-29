Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 35 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 91; Active cases at 807
Live Now
⚾ WATCH at 1 p.m. CT: Brookings vs. Renner baseball ⚾

Monday Ag Markets, June 29

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Trending Stories


 
More Contests