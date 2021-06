Spotty showers and thundershowers continued early today. Talk about spotty – Sioux Falls airport has reported only a trace (less than 1/100”) of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while the SE part of Sioux Falls got 8/10”! But most parts of eastern South Dakota got much less than that. Most reporting points have come in with amounts less than a quarter-inch.

Skies have been partly to mostly sunny across KELOLAND this afternoon, with another line of spotty thundershowers moving through central and eastern KELOLAND. They are moving to the southeast, meaning Sioux Falls and SE KELOLAND could see some of those showers this evening. Temperatures are actually a couple degrees warmer than normal for late June, in the upper 70s to low 80s.