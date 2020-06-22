Monday Ag Markets, June 22

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Names released from Potter County fatal crash
Top Stories
Iowa new positive coronavirus cases tops 26,000
DOH starts mass testing at congregate care sites
Aberdeen police announce Florida man arrested from assault on Goedert
SFPD Chief aware, reviewing social media video of police response to assault
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
Signing Day
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Goosen, Janzen & Mize commit to Sanford International
Top Stories
The ESPYS focus on honors, pandemic and racial justice
Top Stories
Balk in baseball coronavirus talks, July 19 start off
Noose found in stall of Bubba Wallace at Alabama NASCAR race
Balk in baseball coronavirus talks as negotiations drag on
Eagles’ Dallas Goedert reportedly OK after being sucker punched at a South Dakota bar
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
DOH starts mass testing at congregate care sites
Top Stories
Cities, states to get a share of $1.25 billion federal COVID-19 package
Video
Top Stories
Reopening during a pandemic
Video
First@4: Coronavirus in SD; Sioux Falls Pride celebrates 20 years; Recognizing Juneteenth
Video
Local official issues warning as COVID-19 cases keep rising in Iowa Great Lakes
Sanford Pentagon to host youth basketball tournaments this weekend
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Friday Refrain with Darian Verdouw
Video
Top Stories
INTEK Cleaning and Restoration providing you with services to keep your area clean
Video
Top Stories
Frank conversations with a black man
Video
Spilling the tea: A weekend to celebrate
Video
Last minute Father’s Day gift basket
Video
Census 2020: Everyone counts
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Breaking News
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 29 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 808
Monday Ag Markets, June 22
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Jun 22, 2020 / 12:37 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jun 22, 2020 / 12:37 PM CDT
Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
SFPD Chief aware, reviewing social media video of police response to assault
Video
Aberdeen police announce Florida man arrested from assault on Goedert
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 29 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 808
Video
Eagles’ Dallas Goedert reportedly OK after being sucker punched at a South Dakota bar
Cities, states to get a share of $1.25 billion federal COVID-19 package
Video
Don't Miss!
Continuing The Conversation
KELOLAND News Special Report: Continuing the conversation
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Special Report: Opioid Crisis
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Win Groceries For A Year!
More Contests