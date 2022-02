Monday Ag markets, February 7

Prescribed burn planned near 57th and Cliff Avenue

A one-stop shop at Dimock Dairy

Tribes won’t get free parks, hunting, fishing in …

Classes still on hold at Miller School District

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 594 new total cases; Death …

South Dakota police chief facing DUI charges

Giants’ Daniel Jones gifts New Jersey teen a trip …

Deuel County officials respond to several crashes

CTE students partner with Habitat for Humanity to …

KELOLAND On The Go Monday, February 7