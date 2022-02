Cow cam adds unexpected element to the classroom

Foo Fighters set date in Sioux Falls

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 283 new cases; Death toll …

Man sentenced to federal prison in international …

Thief steals 250K in Pokémon goods in Minnesota

KELOLAND On The Go Monday, February 14

Officials investigating cause of garage fire

Taking a look at how law enforcement uses body cameras

College students offer free income tax filing services

A unique rummage sale fundraiser in Chancellor

Chancellor rummage sale focuses on others