SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Sioux Falls Schools will have 219 new teachers this year, which is almost 80 more than any of the five prior years, according to a staffing update in the August 23 school board packet.

The district averaged 141 new teacher hires in the last five years. Those new hires are more diverse and have more experience than in prior years, according to the report.