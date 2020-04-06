Breaking News
Two COVID-19 deaths added to case numbers in South Dakota
Live Now
WATCH LIVE at 2 p.m. CT: Gov. Kristi Noem gives COVID-19 update

Monday Ag Markets, April 6

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review the Ag markets as of noon Monday.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss