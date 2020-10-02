Friday ag markets, October 2

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Hispanic Heritage Month
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Girl Scouts Dakota Horizons hosting virtual learning events for girls
Video
Top Stories
Police investigating shots fired near 41st Street and Marion Road
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 386 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 237; Active cases at 3,987
Video
Minnehaha County Auditor announces retirement
Video
Gov. Noem tweets about President Trump, continues regular coronavirus testing
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Viewer’s Choice Poll
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Stampede open training camp under new head coach Marty Murray
Video
Top Stories
Thursday night scoreboard – October 1st
Top Stories
O’Gorman hosts S.F. Washington on Friday, live streamed on KELOLAND.com
Video
Vikings back at practice after precautionary virus pause
29 high school football games canceled through nearly seven weeks
Big Game Bound Week 4: Titans vs. Steelers postponed
Video
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Returning to Learn survey
Top Stories
Bats hang around, including in trees
Top Stories
South Dakota Women’s Prison has third mass testing event; 29 inmates diagnosed with COVID-19
Top Stories
O’Gorman hosts S.F. Washington on Friday, live streamed on KELOLAND.com
Video
Brookings woman says she heard from DOH two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
First@4: S.D. DOH reports record new COVID-19 cases, deaths; Football scheduling changes; Abuse arrest
Video
29 high school football games canceled through nearly seven weeks
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
KELOLAND Pets
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
DIY Halloween candy chute
Video
Top Stories
Cookie decorating tips for your next baby shower
Video
Top Stories
How to help a NICU mom
Video
Blissful Bach with the South Dakota Symphony Orchestra
Video
Spilling the tea: Pandemic friendly Halloween tips
Video
If the pandemic has you rethinking your career path, Avera Health has options
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Friday ag markets, October 2
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Oct 2, 2020 / 12:26 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Oct 2, 2020 / 12:26 PM CDT
Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 386 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 237; Active cases at 3,987
Video
Gov. Noem tweets about President Trump, continues regular coronavirus testing
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 747 new positive cases; 13 new deaths; 3,832 active cases
Video
Police investigating shots fired near 41st Street and Marion Road
Video
Brookings woman says she heard from DOH two weeks after testing positive for COVID-19
Don't Miss!
Four additions, four substitutes
Video
More Than Pink Virtual Walk
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
KELOLAND Pro Football Challenge
More Contests