1  of  8
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church Butler Machinery Company Celebrate Community Church Eureka School District Life Church Nathanael Lutheran Church United Church of Canistota Wagner Indian Health Services

Friday Ag Markets, March 20

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss