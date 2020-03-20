Friday Ag Markets, March 20

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
KELOLAND.com Original
Local News
National & World News
Opioid Crisis
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Trump, Department of Education not enforcing standardized tests
Top Stories
City, Sanford and Avera collaborating child care options
Guitar teacher shifts to online lessons in Sioux Falls
Video
Charges pending following bus rollover crash on Interstate 29
South Dakota COVID-19 test results on Friday
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
SportsZone
Scoreboard
Big Tournament
Signing Day
Summit League
High School Basketball Brackets
Masters Report
Japan 2020
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Winter Season
Video
Top Stories
Duffy receives AP All-America honorable mention
Vikings have a strong start to the 2020 off-season
USHL cancels remainder of 2019-20 season
The Latest: Big South Conference cancels all spring sports
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Top Stories
Noem to Trump: ‘I just don’t want to not be a priority area because we’re a smaller state or less populated’
Video
Top Stories
KELOLAND.com Top Plays of the Winter Season
Video
Top Stories
Tax day moved to July 15
Sioux Falls schools distribute more than 6,000 meals during coronavirus closure
South Dakota waiting for SBA economic injury declaration
What COVID-19 pandemic means for the summer tourism season?
Video
Community
Automall
Black History Month
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Vaping: Uncovering the truth
Employment
Events Calendar
Remarkable Women
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Sioux Falls schools begin learning remotely next week: Superintendent Dr. Brian Maher has details
Video
Top Stories
How the Chamber of Commerce is supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic
Video
Top Stories
At home workout tips to avoid gaining the ‘quarantine 15’
Video
Churches in Sioux Falls provide unified community support through Help Corona Help Sioux Falls
Video
Disinfecting everything: coronavirus cleaning tips
Video
Spilling the tea: supporting local businesses, exercising and cleaning
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Previous Alert
1
of
/
8
Next Alert
Closings & Delays
Closings & Delays
Boy Scout Troop 361 Sunneycrest United Methodist church
1
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Butler Machinery Company
2
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Celebrate Community Church
3
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Eureka School District
4
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Life Church
5
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Nathanael Lutheran Church
6
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
United Church of Canistota
7
of
/
8
Closings & Delays
Wagner Indian Health Services
8
of
/
8
Friday Ag Markets, March 20
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Mar 20, 2020 / 12:56 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Mar 20, 2020 / 12:56 PM CDT
Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Noem to Trump: ‘I just don’t want to not be a priority area because we’re a smaller state or less populated’
Video
South Dakota COVID-19 test results on Friday
Charges pending following bus rollover crash on Interstate 29
COVID-19
Recent Beadle Co. positive cases of COVID-19 don’t “appear” to work at meat processing plant
Don't Miss!
Local fitness studio goes virtual during COVID-19 outbreak
Video
Captain 11: Once Upon A Time, There Was A Man
Video
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Big Brother Casting POSTPONED
Scotland & Northern Ireland
Bryce, Zion & the Grand Canyon
Alaska & Inside Passage Cruise
Help KELOLAND Sports recognize athletes on National Signing Day
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
More Don't Miss