SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)-- Telehealth is nothing new to the animal health industry, however, it has been improving since the start of the pandemic.

"Telemedicine is not necessarily new, but some of the platforms and technology that have come along have certainly helped veterinarians to be more thorough and efficient in their use of telehealth," Dustin Oedekoven, State Veterinarian said. "Especially during COVID, when there's been restrictions or there's been an attempt to reduce traffic through some of those veterinary clinics and maybe be more responsive to people who had pets that needed to be visited while people were under quarantine or in isolation, those kinds of things."