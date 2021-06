SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The City of Sioux Falls plans to spend more than $10 million in its 2021 budget to transport city residents to work, school or shopping.

The city's 2021 budget includes $15.1 million in transit revenue but that includes $6 million in a general fund transfer, $750,000 in a sales tax fund transfer and $8.3 million in intergovernmental grants for the Sioux Area Metro (SAM) transit program.