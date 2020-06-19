Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 49 new positive cases; Death toll up to 81; Active cases at 801

Friday Ag Markets, June 19

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss
More Contests