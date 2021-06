SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The United Food and Commercial Workers (UFCW) Local 304A announced Friday afternoon a new contract has been approved for workers at the Smithfield plant in Sioux Falls.

According to the release, the new contract provides nearly 3,000 workers with major pay increases and expanded benefits. "The boost to pay represents a strong investment in these workers who are essential to protecting the food supply chain in South Dakota and across the country," it continues.