1  of  2
Breaking News
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 77 new positive cases; Death toll rises to 74; Active cases at 913 6-week-old baby dies from dog bites
Live Now
WATCH BASEBALL: SF West vs. SF East (2:30 p.m.); SF East vs. Mitchell (5 p.m.)

Friday Ag Markets, June 12

Ag Markets

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss