DOH announces first West Nile case in 2020
Fire near Black Elk Peak at 7.6 acres and 50% contained
Global Distributing pays for four Veterans trips on Midwest Honor Flight
UPDATE: RCPD locates 29-year-old woman
City announces changes at 41st Street and Minnesota Avenue intersection
AP source: MLB, players agree to expand playoffs to 16 teams
Changes to fall sports season due to COVID-19 pandemic
Brandon Valley earns sweep of Sioux Falls East
Indians to meet with Native Americans on potential new name
Minnesota United, Colorado play to 2-2 draw in MLS tourney
Sanford International on track to be first professional golf tournament to allow fans
Video
Levitt in Your Living Room features Carrie Newcomer this Saturday
Video
‘Let’s Get Physical” for a cause
Video
How Orangetheory Fitness is a community, not a competition
Video
Christmas in July cheese board
Video
Spilling the tea: Taylor Swift releasing a surprise album
Video
Preventing injuries and treatment for women with Avera Orthopedics and Sports Medicine
Video
Friday Ag Markets, July 24
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Jul 24, 2020 / 12:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Jul 24, 2020 / 12:32 PM CDT
Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
