SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- Before three people died in a crash on Interstate 229 on Thursday, July 22, there were nine fatal crashes in the interstate from 2011 through 2020, according to the South Dakota Department of Public Safety. Ten people died in those nine crashes.

The majority of those fatal crashes have been from the exit with 26th Street north. Four fatal crashes happened in that section, five if the fatal crash from July 19, 2016, on the Benson Road exit is included.