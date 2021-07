Skies are mostly sunny, with a few clouds passing from northwest to southeast. There have also been a few very spotty showers, one of them hugging the east side of the Missouri River between Pierre and Chamberlain. But there is also quite a bit of Canadian wildfire smoke putting a haze in the air, suggesting there will be another brownish/reddish sunset. Temperatures continue to slowly build through the 80s.

Skies will be mostly clear in eastern KELOALND tonight, and partly cloudy to the west. There could be a sprinkle or light shower in western and central South Dakota, but amounts look only to be of a few hundredths of an inch. Tonight’s lows will be in the low to mid 60s.