CRETE, Neb. (KCAU) -- Six cases of the omicron variant have been detected in southeast Nebraska, says the Department of Health and Human Services.

According to a press release, it is believed that the first case was likely exposed during an international flight to Nigeria, with the patient returning on November 23. The patient became symptomatic the next day. The patient self-identified their travel history, sought testing, and alerted the Nebraska Public Health Solutions District (PHS). PHS serves Fillmore, Gage, Jeferson, Saline, and Thayer Counties.