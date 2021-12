SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) -- The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) charged six students with harassment, saying they were involved in reports of threats on social media against Sioux City schools.

According to a release from the SCPD, they were made aware Thursday of a post circulating on TikTok making a threat of violence against schools across the country on Friday. The police said they began to monitor the threat and work with schools to ensure safety.