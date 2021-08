SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- The two groups that work together promoting South Dakota corn won't be sharing an executive director any longer.

The South Dakota Corn Growers Association and the state Corn Utilization Council will have separate directors going forward. The corn council on Friday agreed to offer a contract to Jon Farris of Mitchell to oversee its finances. Farris will serve on an interim basis as director of operations while the council searches for a permanent hire.