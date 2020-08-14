Friday ag markets, August 14

Skip to content
KELOLAND.com
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Agriculture
Capitol News Bureau
Coronavirus
Education
Eye on KELOLAND
HealthBeat
Investigates
Local News
National & World News
Politics
Positively KELOLAND
Sturgis Rally
Your Local Election Headquarters
Your Money Matters
Top Stories
Sturgis Rally: 46,263 vehicles counted Thursday, 7-day total at 365,979
Top Stories
At home in Sturgis as residents share space with rally attendees
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 127 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 150; Active cases at 1,101
South Dakota wouldn’t be the only governor’s residence with a fence
Authorities looking for missing inmate
Video
Weather
Interactive Radar
Live Cam
Closeline
Submit A Closing
Weather Alerts
WeatherNow Stream
Live Doppler Storm Center
Storm Tracker App
Rain Gauge
Sports
Sanford International
SportsZone
Scoreboard
South Dakota All Star
NFL Draft
The KELO Cup
Top Stories
Alexandria powers past Dell Rapids to advance to the semifinals
Video
Top Stories
Sanford International volunteers get their gear for the golf tournament
Video
Top Stories
NSIC cancels competition and championships for remainder of 2020
Video
Twins rout Brewers, 12-2, behind Kenta Maeda
Herron tosses a gem to lead Canaries past Saints
2020 Masters tournament to tee off in November with no patrons or guests
Originals
Capitol News Bureau
KELOLAND.com Original
Returning to Learn survey
Top Stories
At home in Sturgis as residents share space with rally attendees
Top Stories
South Dakota wouldn’t be the only governor’s residence with a fence
Top Stories
Alexandria powers past Dell Rapids to advance to the semifinals
Video
First@4: SFPD investigating overdoses, NSIC announcement, Trash in Sturgis
Video
New unemployment claims increase by 136 in South Dakota; four neighboring states post decreases
2019 average Sturgis attendee: A 54-year-old who spent $374 a day, who could be from Minnesota, Nebraska or Colorado
Community
Automall
Buy Local
Classifieds
Contests
Continuing the conversation
Emily’s Hope: A Personal Story
Employment
Events Calendar
KELOLAND On The Road
Obituaries
Tradition Of Caring
Lund At Large Blog
Lottery
Horoscopes
Watch
Video Center
Watch Newscasts
Program Schedule
The Mel Robbins Show
NFL Schedule on KELOLAND TV
CBS News Live Feed
KELOLAND Living
Watch KELOLAND Living
Host Chat
Across The Table
Do It Yourself
Recipes
Arts & Crafts Show
KELOLAND Living Golf Tour
Top Stories
Combat academic regression with a virtual grandparent co-op
Video
Top Stories
Brandon Valley School District’s return to learning plans
Video
Top Stories
Back-to-school healthy lunch tips
Video
Personalize your style and save money with these DIY scrunchies
Video
Spilling the tea: Backpack fashion and ‘Twighlight’ is back!
Video
DIY a glam locker for less than $10
Video
About
Contact Us
Our History
Our People
News & Weather Emails
Work For Us
Online Services
Terms of Use
KELOLAND Brand Guide
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Automall
Jobs
Search
Search
Search
Friday ag markets, August 14
Ag Markets
by:
KELOLAND News
Posted:
Aug 14, 2020 / 12:32 PM CDT
/
Updated:
Aug 14, 2020 / 12:32 PM CDT
Review Friday’s Ag Markets as of noon in the video above.
no iframe support!
Trending Stories
Taking out the Sturgis trash
Video
Woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park
Video
COVID-19 in South Dakota: 127 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 150; Active cases at 1,101
2019 average Sturgis attendee: A 54-year-old who spent $374 a day, who could be from Minnesota, Nebraska or Colorado
South Dakota wouldn’t be the only governor’s residence with a fence
Don't Miss!
Back To School Resources
Your Guide To Coronavirus
Lund At Large
KELOLAND On The Road
Emily’s Hope
KELOLAND Investigates
More Don't Miss
Enter the Wedding Quiz Giveaway!
Win Sanford International Tickets!
More Contests