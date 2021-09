SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) -- It's one of South Dakota's most infamous child-murder cases. The mother who brutally killed her three-year-old daughter in 1987 and then denied it for years has been granted parole.

Now 64-years-old, Debra Jenner was convicted of stabbing Abby Lynn Jenner more than 70 times with a toy metal airplane and a kitchen knife. Evidence at the crime scene showed the little girl tried to defend herself because she was clutching hair in her hands.