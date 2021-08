It’s another sunny and warm day across KELOLAND. A northerly breeze is bringing in dry and clean (not smoky) air - with the exception of Rapid City and the Black Hills, where the Kirk Hill fire has put some locallzed smoke into the air. Temperatures are a cooler than yesterday, mostly in the upper 70s to low 80s.

Tonight skies will remain clear to partly cloudy. With the dry air in place giving up the heat of the day, it is going to be a fairly cool night, with lows in the low to mid 50s. It would not be out of the question to see some locations drop down into the 40s. There will be little or no wind.