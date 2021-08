It is mostly sunny and hot and hazy across KELOLAND, with wildfire smoke that is going to increase from west to east over the next two days. Today we also have a brisk south breeze that is warming KELOLAND through the 80s and 90s, with a couple locations reaching triple digits.

Tonight will be mostly clear but smoky. Fortunately, the smoke is at cloud level, so we are spared the smoke smell. With the south breeze diminishing, temperatures will fall to the upper 60s to low 70s.