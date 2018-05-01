A Day In The Life: How Mayoral Candidates Spent Final Day Before Runoff

In just nine hours, polls will open for the Sioux Falls mayoral runoff election, the final stop on a campaign trail that has at times been heated and intense.



Neither Paul TenHaken nor Jolene Loetscher received more than 50 percent of the vote on April 10, which brings us to Tuesday’s runoff election. When KELOLAND News caught up with the candidates Monday afternoon, they were in the homestretch of their campaign for City Hall.



“We are counting down the hours, we are literally knocking hundreds of doors still today, and out as you can see shaking hands with voters, just reminding them to get out and vote,” Loetscher said.



“Had a couple media interviews this morning, went to Rotary over lunch, talked with Mayor Huether actually, who was the speaker there, been stopping in at some donors and some friends who have helped me along the way,” TenHaken said.



The candidates also shared a common stop on the campaign trail: what many know as John Morrell.



“We are at Smithfield, and we’re just reminding folks here during shift change that tomorrow is Election Day, and if they’re just getting off their shift, they can still vote today of course as well,” Loetscher said.



“It’s been a pretty busy day. I started out 5:30 a.m., I was at Smithfield, shaking hands with people during the shift change,” TenHaken said.



So what do they have planned for tomorrow?



“We’ll get out and vote first thing in the morning, we’ll take my daughter with me, and then we’ll do what I did on April 10th, which is go to the polls, thank some of the precinct workers there, and continue to knock on doors and remind folks to get out,” Loetscher said.



“We’ll put out signs at the precincts, I’ll probably spend time calling a lot of people, thanking a lot of people, you know running around town, shaking hands with people who have helped me along the way, just using it as a day to just decompress, thank people, and just enjoy the moment,” TenHaken said.



The polls are open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. Tuesday for the mayoral runoff election. Live coverage begins on KELOLAND This Morning, and we’ll have the results on-air and online when the polls close.



