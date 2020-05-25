A young chef is cooking up joy

A one-year-old in Virginia is cooking up a worldwide fan base, thanks to his skills in the kitchen.

Meet Chef Kobe!

His joy for cooking has earned him more than a million followers on Social Media, but fame isn’t going to his adorable head and neither is all that camera time.

“I think he’s started to get the gist of what the camera is. He’s definitely performing. He loves watching himself,” Kobe’s father Kyle Wian said.

Kobe’s parents say they got the idea after they started recording videos of Kobe trying new foods to share with family and friends.