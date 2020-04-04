A new way to say ‘I do’

CROOKS, S.D. (KELO) – Couples have had to postpone their weddings because of the COVID-19 outbreak.

However, some couples are just re-thinking the way they say their vows.

Newlyweds Austin and Maria Oyen celebrated their day this afternoon by live streaming their wedding to guests outside in their cars.

After the ‘I do’s’ the couple greeted everyone outside … but at a safe distance of course.

The bride and groom were happy they still got to have their day.

“We got to get ready in the morning, we got to take our own pictures and we still got to have the ceremony. You know, it was just a little bare in the church but hey, we felt the love outside! It was fun, just the whole day was great,” newlyweds Austin and Mariah Oyen said.

And the Oyens weren’t the only ones tying the knot today! Newlyweds Russ and Stacey Hoeck switched their ‘I do’ plans from a big wedding to a small gathering in their backyard. Guests celebrated with bubbles and signs while still maintaining some social distancing. To both happy couples, a big congratulations from all of us here.