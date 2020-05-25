A new rose garden in Sioux Falls

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)- A new garden is taking shape at Veterans Memorial Park in Sioux Falls.

The Daughters of the American Revolution just finished planting “Rosie the Riveter” rose garden.

It’s part of a bigger initiative by the Spirit of ’45 Coalition, which is working to have one of these gardens planted in every state to honor the contributions of women on the home front during World War Two.

The Daughters of the American Revolution hope the community will not only enjoy the garden for its beauty, but also take inspiration from it.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories


 

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss

Our Contests

More Contests