A main street tribute for high school seniors

ADRIAN, M.N. (KELO) – A motto for so many people right now is that we’re all in this together, and one Minnesota community wants to remind their high school seniors of that message.

High school seniors across KELOLAND have had many of their school lasts taken away from them because of COVID-19.

That’s why the community of Adrian, Minnesota, wants to honor their seniors by switching up the main street banners.

Right now, the banners welcome guests to the town of Adrian, but in just a few weeks, they’re going to look a little something like this thanks to an idea one mom got from a friend.

“I was wondering a way that we could celebrate them since it’s been such a crazy year. The idea she had was to celebrate the spring sports because they weren’t able to play them and I thought, well, there’s only 45 seniors in this class and there’s a lot of kids that aren’t in sports. So I thought we should just try to do all the seniors,” senior mom Sara Vortherms said.

The banners went from an idea to a reality thanks to an outpouring of support in donations from the community.

“I didn’t say any amount that I wanted. If you could donate a dollar, if you could donate 100 dollars that was fine. I knew about the amount we needed to raise and now we surpassed that,” mom Sara

Cate Koehne, the school principal, says she wants the seniors to remember they’ve got the community by their side.

“There’s a lot of things that they’re going to miss out on in this and it’s going to be different, but we can choose to look at it in a different way too and realize that they’re going to have opportunities and recognitions, things that will be coming to them that maybe wouldn’t. The handwritten notes from people who are so impressed with what they did, that maybe people wouldn’t take the time in another year to write,” Koehne said.

And the seniors appreciate the support.

“It’s pretty to cool to see that everybody is still there for us and still wants to congratulate us on our accomplishments over the last 12 years. That they know what we’re missing and they’re trying to help us through it,” senior Brady Vortherms said.

A community reminding its high school seniors that they’re always here for them, even during a pandemic. The banners will be hung up for the first week of May.