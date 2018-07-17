A Change In South Dakota Education Coming

Changes are coming to high schools across South Dakota.

Not every student goes to college when they graduate. Some go straight to work. This week, state education officials adopted new graduation requirements that reflect that.

Districts can begin implementing changes right away. But by 2020, every school in the state will be required to offer students different education paths.

When they begin high school, students will be able to chose whether they want to prepare for the workforce, college, or if they want to be on the scholarship track.

Every student will still be required to take math, English and science classes. But not every student will be required to take more advanced courses, like geometry and physics.