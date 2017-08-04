77th Annual Motorcycle Rally Rolls Into Sturgis

Day one of the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally officially kicked off with wave after wave of Harleys headed to the hills.



Nearly half a million people will roll into Sturgis over the next 10 days. That’s quite a cycling surge in population for a sleepy little town of just over 6,000. Shannon Gregory came from Nashville to attend the rally and this is his second year at the rally.



“I took a week off last year. I came up with my cousin and I enjoyed it so much and the area, it’s just the beauty of the area, I took two week off this year,” Gregory said.



Main Street in Sturgis is closed and motorcycles already line the streets and are filled with people ready for the start of the rally.



“We’re going to see some concerts, go downtown and people watch, just kind of see the sights. Today we’re going to ride Needles Highway and just some fun riding,” Tonu Hoglo, biker said.



The number of vendors has grown compared to last year. More than 500 are registered. This is vendor Michelle Jamison’s fifth year here in Sturgis selling her homemade bandanas.



“Always hoping it’s busy. This is how I make a living. We were here for the 75th and that was insane, crazy, so it’s calmed down a bit, but it’s nice to see people still coming back. But yeah we just want them to come in and get their bandanas and bling it up, and shine,” Jamison said.



While many are excited for today’s official start, safety is still in the front of people’s minds.



“Look twice is all I say, cars out there just look twice, even when you think it’s safe just look in your mirror and look over your shoulder and watch out for bikes,” Hoglo said.



“Just be careful. There’s so many bikes out there,” Gregory said.



Transportation officials say this year’s anticipated turnout will fall short of the record crowd of 700,000 bikers for the 75th rally two years ago. This year’s rally runs through August 13.

