50 years later, the moon is still great for business

by: Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) – Brands from the luxury watchmaker Omega to Budweiser and Stouffer’s are paying tribute the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing.
    
Lego is celebrating with an Apollo 11 lunar lander set. Nabisco is trying to entice space enthusiasts with purple Marshmallow Moon Oreo cookies.
    
It’s a tradition that dates to 1969 when nearly every U.S. household with a TV tuned in to watch the giant leap for mankind. Marketers at the time jumped at the chance to sell products from cars and televisions to a once-obscure powdered drink called Tang.
    
Some companies are celebrating their own roles in the July 20, 1969, moon landing. Omega is well known to space enthusiasts as maker of the Speedmaster watch that Buzz Aldrin wore on the moon.

