BLOOMINGTON, MN (KELO) — 25 Soldiers of the Minnesota National Guard will be deployed to Kuwait on Sunday, May 7th.

The Soldiers of the MNG’s 147th Human Resources Company, assure each service member that comes into the country is properly accounted for. The 147th Soldiers also assure that the service members personal and operational readiness is optimized for their missions.

“The 147th HRC has been a high-demand unit with multiple overseas deployments as well as state active duty in their lineage, and I have no doubt they will be successful again on their upcoming deployment,” said Army Lt. Col. Joel Stamp, the 1347th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion Commander.

This will be the first deployment for about 67% of the 25 soldiers and third deployment for 13%.

A departure ceremony will be held at Bloomington’s Donaldson Company, May 7 at 2 p.m.