2 Russians charged in multimillion-dollar malware scheme

WASHINGTON (AP) – The Justice Department has unsealed charges against two Russian men in what authorities say is one of the worst computer hacking and bank fraud schemes of the past decade.

In a related move, the Treasury Department has ordered all assets of the two and 15 other individuals frozen. The actions relate to malware that authorities say was used to break into banks.

At least $100 million was stolen in more than 40 countries. The two Russian men are alleged to be top figures in a group called Evil Corp.