103-year-old woman sets 50-meter dash record

A 103-year-old woman set a new record at the senior games in New Mexico.

Julia “Hurricane” Hawkins set the record for the 50-meter dash in the women’s 100+ division. The former teacher is used to setting records.

Two years ago, she became a world record holder for her age group in the 100 meter dash after finishing in just under 40 seconds.

“I hope I’m inspiring them to be healthy and to realize you can still be doing it at this kind of an age,” Hawkins said.

Hawkins started running at 101. Her family says she was always active but never an athlete.

But with another senior games under her belt, she has no plans of slowing down anytime soon.

