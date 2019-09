NEWTON, Iowa (AP) – Officials at a manufacturing plant in Newton say one employee died and another was seriously hurt over the weekend.

Arcosa Wind Towers spokesman says the incident Saturday killed one employee and seriously injured another worker, who remained at a hospital Monday.

Names of the workers haven’t been released.

The Newton Daily News says the plant employs more than 180 people at a 335,000-square-foot facility that produces sections of wind towers.